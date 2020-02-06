Art Hounds: A 'Skeleton Crew' struggles to survive in working-class America

Listen

Minneapolis Arts Commissioner and performer Janay D. Henry says she’s super excited to see “Skeleton Crew” at Yellow Tree Theatre in Osseo. The show is a co-production with New Dawn Theatre, a new company founded by some of the best theater talents in the Twin Cities. “Skeleton Crew” looks at the issues facing a small team of factory workers as the recession takes it’s toll on Detroit. Performances run through March 1.

Roseville Area Middle School Theatre’s assistant director and props master Peg Cavanaugh highly recommends grabbing your favorite pillow and blanket and heading to University Lutheran Church of Hope in Dinkytown for “Night Songs.” This hourlong event features live music and poetry accompanied by projections of the universe on the ceiling of the church. Cavanaugh says the evening provides a breathtaking reminder of the beauty of the universe and a much-needed escape from news of the day. “Night Songs” takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 13.

Poet Tim Stouffer is a fan of the Ely Art Walk, which turns the northern Minnesota town into an open-air gallery. Approximately 400 works of art by local residents of all ages will be on display in shop windows. The art walk coincides with the town’s annual Winter Festival, which includes snow sculpting, guided hikes, and more. Both run Thursday through Feb. 16.