One dead, one injured in Minneapolis bus shooting

One person is dead and another critically injured following a shooting on a Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to the incident on the 100 block of North Ninth Street around 9:30 p.m. The suspect fled on foot, but officers arrested him nearby and recovered a gun.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the 26-year-old suspect got onto the bus and shot two people who were sitting in their seats. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to HCMC and is expected to survive his injuries. No one else on the bus was injured.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.