Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect for southern Minnesota

Traffic makes its way down Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul amid steady snow last March.

A winter storm remains on track to bring heavy snow to much of southern Minnesota starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday afternoon.

Winter storm warnings now extend north as far as Carver, Scott and Dakota counties in the southern Twin Cities metro area. The warnings also include Marshall, New Ulm, Mankato, Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester and Winona, along with parts of western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.

Communities in the warning area may see 5 to 9 inches of snow through Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest snow expected on Sunday morning.

Expected snowfall timing for a winter storm forecast to affect southern and central Minnesota on Feb. 8-9, 2020. National Weather Service

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Minneapolis, St. Paul and the north metro, along with St. Cloud, Willmar and Morris. Far southwestern Minnesota also is under a winter weather advisory. The advisory areas may see 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Northern Minnesota is expected to see only trace amounts of snow from this system.

Going into Saturday, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had seen 35.9 inches of snow so far this winter — just one-tenth of an inch below normal. Rochester has received 33.8 inches of snow so far this winter, about an inch below normal.

It's much different to the north, where the Duluth airport has seen 77 inches of snow so far this winter — more than 20 inches above normal.

Find more weather forecast information here

Find Minnesota road conditions here

Find North Dakota road conditions here

Find South Dakota road conditions here

Find Wisconsin road conditions here