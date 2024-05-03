Minnesota teen honored by Girl Scouts USA after saving the lives of her mother and grandmother

This past week, the Girl Scouts of the USA awarded a Minnesota teenager with one of its highest awards, the Bronze Cross.

Fifteen-year-old senior Girl Scout Ilona Delaney, a citizen of Red Lake Nation who lives in Rosemount, was honored for risking her own life to save her grandmother and mother from drowning during a family boating trip last summer. She is the first Indigenous Girl Scout to achieve the honor for Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys.

The Bronze Cross is one of two medals youth can be awarded for their efforts related to saving a life.

At the awards ceremony this past Sunday in Rosemount, Ilona accepted the award, saying she couldn’t quite believe what was happening as events unfolded in front of her last summer.

Charlene Delaney (left), Erin Delaney (right) and Ilona Delaney (center). Courtesy photo

The family was out celebrating Ilona’s grandmother’s birthday when the incident happened. Erin Delaney, Ilona’s mom, realized her mom — Ilona’s grandmother Charlene — was struggling in the water and went into the water to help. It wasn’t long before both women were struggling, and Ilona acted to save both from drowning.

“My mom and grandma are my only family,” said Ilona. “Even though I’m scared of lakes and fish, I jumped in, we formed a human chain, and I swam against the wind and waves in choppy water to get us back to safety. I will forever be changed by this. I hope to educate others on what to do in this exact situation.”

Back on land, the family says they spotted three bald eagles circling overhead.

“Our relatives helped,” Ilona said.

Ilona was presented with her award by Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys COO Lynnea Atlas.

“Ilona has proven herself to be a testament to the highest principles in girl scouting,” said Atlas. “We are deeply honored for the opportunity to present her with this well-deserved award alongside her naming and feathering ceremonies.”

Ilona and her family had already been planning a customary Ojibwe naming ceremony when she received news of the award. She decided to hold the award ceremony and her naming ceremony together.

Ilona Delaney is the first Indigenous Girl Scout in Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys to achieve the honor of the Bronze Cross. Courtesy photo

This past March, Ilona was notified of her award in a letter from the Girl Scouts of the USA a Chief Executive Bonnie Barczykowski commending her for her “heroism and quick thinking.”

“You are testament to the highest principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law and embody what it means to be a girl of courage, confidence, and character who makes the world a better place.” wrote Barczykowski.

Next up for Ilona: swim trials with Team USA this summer. She said she will be working on another Girl Scout project aimed at increasing swim literacy. She wants to teach swimming and water safety to fellow youth.