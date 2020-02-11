Minnesota Capitol springs back to life as lawmakers begin 2020 session
The Minnesota Capitol springs back to life Tuesday as lawmakers gather for the first day of the 2020 legislative session.
Between now and May, the DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate will debate proposals on insulin, marijuana, taxes, voter privacy, public safety and more.
They’ll also attempt to pass a construction projects bill that needs a three-fifths majority to pass, plus DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s signature.
Here’s a few of the things happening on the session’s first day:
Both the House and Senate will meet at noon. Lawmakers are expected to introduce plenty of new bills, but few of them are likely to pass during the shorter, election-year session.
Advocates and opponents of copper-nickel mining will be at the Capitol holding separate events. PolyMet opponents will deliver letters to the governor’s office, and the group Jobs for Minnesotans and others will hold a news conference urging regulatory certainty for businesses. The context: permits for PolyMet’s copper-nickel mine are held up in court.
House members will hear legislation aimed at improving accessibility and affordability of insulin. The big hang-up is who pays both for getting emergency dosages to people in an immediate crisis and to help them afford insulin for longer periods. Under a House proposal, there would be millions of dollars in fees assessed on drugmakers to absorb the costs. The Senate also relies on drug companies supplying emergency insulin, but there would be a co-pay for patients. Both have some income eligibility test, but the House version is a bit looser. There are also conflicts about who would manage the program — a state agency or directly through a doctor's office.
No Senate committee hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, but on Thursday the energy committee will hear the Clean Energy First bill, which is aimed at prioritizing carbon-free electricity sources. The House has its own ideas about how Minnesota should address climate change. Will the two chambers be able to agree on anything this session?
In other House committee discussions: eliminating the twice-a-year time switch, allowing cities to adopt pesticide control ordinances, shortening probation length attached to criminal sentences and allowing cities to ban plastic bags.