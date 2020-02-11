Minnesota Capitol springs back to life as lawmakers begin 2020 session

State lawmakers are heading back to the Minnesota Capitol Tuesday as the 2020 legislative session kicks off.

The Minnesota Capitol springs back to life Tuesday as lawmakers gather for the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

Between now and May, the DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate will debate proposals on insulin, marijuana, taxes, voter privacy, public safety and more.

They’ll also attempt to pass a construction projects bill that needs a three-fifths majority to pass, plus DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s signature.

Here’s a few of the things happening on the session’s first day: