National team activated to join St. Cloud bar fire probe

Rubble is all that remains of the Press Bar at the corner of Fifth Avenue and St. Germain Street Tuesday in St. Cloud.

The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been activated to join the investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a historic bar in downtown St. Cloud.

The team arrived Friday at the scene of the Press Bar fire to join local and state investigators.

The fire broke out Monday morning, but by afternoon the two-story building had been leveled, resulting in over $1 million in damage.

St. Cloud firefighters work the scene of a fire at the Press Bar Monday in downtown St. Cloud. St. Cloud Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel says firefighters were pulled out of the building because of structural concerns and have gone into defensive firefighting mode to protect the adjacent buildings. Dave Schwarz | St. Cloud Times via AP

The St. Cloud Fire Department and the ATF's St. Paul Division asked for help from the National Response Team, because of the size of the building and the amount of damage.

The ATF developed the National Response Team to bring its expertise to federal, state and local investigators faced with the challenges of significant explosions and arson fires.

The building was more than 100 years old. The Press Bar dated back to 1942.