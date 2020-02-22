One dead in plane crash in Hennepin County

One person died in the crash of a small plane on Saturday morning in Hennepin County.

The sheriff's office said the plane crash was reported just after 11 a.m. in Crow-Hassan Park Reserve near Rogers.

"Upon reaching the scene in a remote area of the reserve, responders found a small single-engine aircraft with one occupant who was deceased," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Local officials are maintaining a perimeter at the crash scene until federal investigators arrive. The National Transportation Safety Board reported that the plane was a Beech A36

Authorities have not released any information about the pilot.

Other agencies who responded to the scene included Three Rivers Park District Public Safety, Rogers Police and Fire, North Memorial EMS and an aviation unit from the Minnesota State Patrol.