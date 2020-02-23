Three found dead after report of shooting in Apple Valley

Three people were found dead Saturday after a report of a shooting at a home in the southern Twin Cities metro.

Apple Valley police said officers responded to the home on Upper Elkwood Court just after noon, after a caller reported several people had been shot. Two men and one woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities reported that investigators spoke with friends, relatives and neighbors on Saturday.

As of late Saturday night, authorities had not released the names of the victims or released further details about the case.