Art Hounds: 'Let the Crows Come'

Ashwini Ramaswamy brings her performance "Let the Crows Come" to the St. Mane Theatre in Lanesboro on Friday, March 6.

Actor Lizzy Andretta is excited for “Let the Crows Come” to make its way to Lanesboro’s St. Mane Theatre on March 6. This dance performance created by Ashwini Ramaswamy uses the idea of a DJ remix and applies it to the Indian classical dance of Bharatanatyam. Ramaswamy uses this structure to investigate what it feels like to be a second-generation immigrant.

Actor and singer Monica Heuser is headed to Lakeville South Theater to see Twin Cities Ballet perform “The Wall.” This “rock ballet” is set to the iconic concept album by Pink Floyd. Heuser is a fan of both rock and ballet, she’s looking forward to seeing how the two come together.

Choreographer and Red Eye Theater artistic director Emily Gastineau recommends Eric Larson’s performance piece “Tweezer Burn.” She says his work is always funny, strange and makes you think. Gastineau says this conceptual piece was inspired by examining the human desire to collect precious things, and what we choose to value. The performances — which run through Sunday — take place at DuNord Craft Spirits.