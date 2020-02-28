Judge allows some Northern Metal operations to resume

Updated: 2:41 p.m.

An environmental group representing concerned Minneapolis residents called on city officials to step in on Friday after a Ramsey County judge ruled to allow Northern Metal Recycling to continue accepting scrap metal at its facility in north Minneapolis, despite a massive fire last week at the company’s Becker facility.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had ordered Northern Metal to stop operations at both facilities in the wake of the fire. But Ramsey County District Court Judge John Guthmann rejected arguments by the MPCA and Community Members for Environmental Justice that the Minneapolis facility poses an “imminent and substantial threat” to the public, a requirement for the state’s emergency order to shut down both facilities.

“I’ve been fighting this for eight years with other people in my community. This is tiring,” Roxxanne O’Brien, of the Minneapolis community group, said following the judge’s ruling. A message left with city communications officials after the ruling was not immediately returned.

With regard to Northern Metal’s Becker operations, Guthmann said he was unable to rule because it’s outside of his jurisdiction. Northern Metal will have to ask the state Court of Appeals to weigh in on the order, he said.

The company’s attorney, Thaddeus Lightfoot, said the MPCA’s argument that Minneapolis metal storage operations should end, to prevent the company from stockpiling too much scrap — possibly causing another fire danger — was all speculation.

Lightfoot also tried to get the judge to reverse the state’s order shutting down the Becker facility, where the company is close to starting operations at a new, $75 million recycling plant. He said the MPCA’s order “shuts down the entire facility, even parts that were not compromised (by the fire) whatsoever.”

Lightfoot also said the best way to decrease the risk of any more fires at the Becker facility would be to start processing scrap in the new shredder.

The fire, which occurred in piles of scrapped vehicles, burned for several days and the smoke plume forced officials to close Becker schools for a day. The fire remains under investigation.

An attorney for the MPCA argued the agency’s emergency order was put in place to assess any ongoing risk of fire or release of pollutants and to protect the public.

“We’re not trying to make this a permanent shutdown,” Assistant Attorney General Christina Brown said.

Check back for updates.