Protesters force cancellation of Klobuchar campaign rally in St. Louis Park

Protesters take the stage at the site of a presidential campaign rally for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday in St. Louis Park, Minn. They were citing the case of Myon Burrell, who was convicted of murder while Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney and who maintains his innocence.

Updated: 9:40 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar canceled a homecoming campaign rally in Minnesota on Sunday night after protesters took over the stage in a high school gym where she hoped to rally supporters.

Several dozen protesters took the stage at St. Louis Park High School with chants including “Black Lives Matter” and “Free Myon,” in reference to the case of Myon Burrell, a black teenager who was convicted of murder while Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney and who maintains his innocence.

Meanwhile, music played and supporters of the Democratic presidential candidate milled in the gymnasium, holding campaign signs. About 40 minutes after the scheduled 8 p.m. start time, the rally was canceled.

Protesters take the stage at the site of a presidential campaign rally for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday in St. Louis Park, Minn. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

“They have known about these allegations. Her supporters haven’t held her accountable. Sometimes this is the price you pay,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a community activist with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We wanted somebody to acknowledge Myon Burrell on the stage, and who he is - so that the people didn't just think that we were out here protesting for nothing. And they denied it," said Leslie Redmond, president of the Minneapolis NAACP.

Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Buoen said the campaign "had negotiations, and had an agreement with the organizers of the protest to meet with the senator on-site. She was in the room, ready to meet with them, and then they changed the terms."

He said Klobuchar has agreed to meet with the family of Myon Burrell and the organizers of the protest at some point in the future.

Many Klobuchar supporters in the crowd were annoyed by the disruption, but some voters said the case raises legitimate questions about her ability to unite the Democratic Party.

“Yes, this issue for Amy does concern me because we need to get the minority, the black and the brown vote as well. We need a united front,” said teacher Barbara Spencer wore an “Amy” sticker but said she was still mulling over her options. “This worries me a lot because it is a real issue.”

Spencer said she’ll back the Democratic nominee no matter who that is in November. “Anything but [Trump] is who I’m voting for,” Spencer said.

Liz Nuytten, of Plymouth, who held an "Amy K" sign in front of those being held by protesters, said "it was frustrating only one side was heard tonight. We know that Amy does great things for us here in the state of Minnesota and we know that she will do great things for us in the White House. We need her there. It was unfortunate we didn't get to hear her speak, but our voices will be loud on Tuesday."

Klobuchar's stop in her home stage was part of a whirlwind weekend of travel, with stops in nearly a dozen states ahead of Super Tuesday.