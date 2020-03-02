Bernie Sanders in St. Paul calls for Klobuchar's supporters to join him

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders waves at his supporters during his Get Out the Vote rally at St. Paul RiverCentre Monday.

On the eve of Super Tuesday, Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders brought his presidential campaign to Minnesota, one of 14 states holding primaries Tuesday.

Around 6,000 people packed into Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul to see Sanders, who was introduced by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis.

Rep. Ilhan Omar warms up presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' rally in St. Paul Monday night at St. Paul RiverCentre. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Sanders' visit came on the same day that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar quit the race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders made a direct appeal to supporters of Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"So to all of Amy and Pete's millions of supporters, the door is open, come on in!" he said to cheers.

Sanders said all the Democratic candidates share the common goal of defeating President Trump in November.

The Vermont senator called Biden a friend, but said the former vice president is wrong on the issues and is indebted billionaire campaign contributors.