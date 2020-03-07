Minnesota health officials say state's first coronavirus patient had minimal contact with others

A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on Feb. 28 in Nutley, N.J.

Minnesota health officials reported Saturday that they've determined the state's first confirmed patient with coronavirus had minimal contact with others while they were sick.

And they did not report any new confirmed cases of coronavirus after the initial confirmed case reported on Friday.

That first patient — described as a resident of Ramsey County over the age of 65 — apparently contracted the virus while on the Grand Princess cruise ship on the West Coast in February.

After returning to Minnesota, they became ill and eventually sought treatment. The illness was confirmed as coronavirus on Friday.

Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health, said Saturday that officials have determined "there were no community exposures of concern from this individual. What that means is, there were no exposures that lasted longer than 10 minutes that were within 6 feet of another person. ... which is wonderful news."

Minnesota Department of Health director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann speaks to reporters following the announcement of the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday. Christine T. Ngyuen | MPR News

Ehresmann said the patient stayed home while ill, and proper precautions were taken when they sought medical help.

"Within the health care system there was one exposure that happened, however the health-care worker was masked and the patient was masked. So that is considered very low-risk. The facility did everything right with this patient," she said Saturday. "In terms of this patient and the potential impact on Minnesota, we have only positive things to say — and that is that we don't have concerns now about community exposure."

Ehresmann said the patient is showing mild symptoms and is self-quarantined.

The state Health Department has established a hotline for Minnesotans who have concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.

Check back for updates.