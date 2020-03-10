Man found incompetent to stand trial for killing man, wounding another on Mpls. bus

A Hennepin County judge agreed with a psychological evaluation which found that a man accused of murder is incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors say on Feb. 6, Malcolm Lessley, 27, shot two men on a Metro Transit bus, killing one. Lessley allegedly shot and killed Tommie McCoy, 51, as he walked by McCoy. Police say at the time, McCoy was sitting on the bus, apparently not interacting with Lessley.

Members of Lessley’s family sat in court as Judge Lisa Janzen announced the results of an updated evaluation which found him incompetent to stand trial on murder. Some wore green T-shirts with the names of different types of mental illness written on them. A few supporters shouted, “We love you,” to Lessley as he was led out of the courtroom.

Lessley had previously been found incompetent to stand trial for an assault charge stemming from an incident in 2018. Prosecutors say Lessley assaulted a taxi driver in Brooklyn Park.

According to an order for commitment filed in September 2019, a psychologist diagnosed Lessley with schizophrenia.

“As a consequence of his mental illness, respondent engages in grossly disturbed behavior or experiences faulty perceptions and he poses a substantial likelihood of causing physical harm,” reads the order.

A family spokesperson said Lessley was out on bond when the February shooting occurred. They said Lessley needed help with mental illness and the state failed him. And they expressed apologies to the McCoy family and to the Brooklyn Park cab driver.

Members of McCoy's family drove up from Chicago for the hearing and were disappointed by what they saw.

Lavenia McCoy said Lessley should be held responsible for what he did to her brother Tommie, who was a father and grandfather. And she said he had come to Minnesota to get a new start in life.

Lavenia McCoy said he’s greatly missed by his friends, his family and community.

“If he was your friend he was loyal to you as a friend,” she said. “He was just a wonderful man.”

Lessley will remain in custody as he undergoes another civil commitment evaluation. His criminal cases will be reviewed again in six months.

Lavenia McCoy said the family will be back.

“We’re not going to sit still. We’re not going to be quiet,” she said. “Something’s got to be done. They will hear the McCoys’ voice. My brother will have a voice.”