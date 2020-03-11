Here we go again: Dow drops 700 points as stock market turmoil continues

The stock market has continued to be volatile in in recent weeks over growing fears that the coronavirus epidemic will push the world economy into recession. Timothy A. Clary | AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell yet again Wednesday morning after staging a rally a day earlier. Just on Monday, the stock market had its worse drop since 2008 amid fears that the growing coronavirus epidemic would push the global economy into recession.

The blue chip index opened down more than 700 points Wednesday, or just under 3 percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down more than 2 percent.

The Dow rose 1,167 points, or 4.9 percent, on Tuesday — a partial rebound from Monday's more than 2,000-point drop, which was a stunning loss of about 7.8 percent.

