Art Hounds: Dancers navigate personal boundaries and consent in 'Touch Code'

Listen Art Hounds: Dancers explore personal boundaries and consent in 'Touch Code'

Rhythmically Speaking’s Erinn Liebhard recommends checking out “Touch Code” at The Southern Theater this weekend. Choreographed by Jennifer Glaws and performed by six women, “Touch Code” explores our physical boundaries and personal spaces, and what it means to give consent. Liebhard says Glaws’ choreography is visceral, musical and frequently surprising. Performances run Thursday through Saturday.

Actor Andrew Erskine Wheeler is a fan of “The Rinky Dink Show” at Bryant Lake Bowl. Created by the same mind behind the perennial favorite “A Very Die Hard Christmas,” Wheeler says “The Rinky Dink Show” is a skit comedy show that seeks to drive through every boundary it can find. Performances run Friday through March 21.

Lanesboro Arts’ Melissa Wray recently saw “The Fox” at Commonweal Theatre, and she was impressed. The show is the culmination of Commonweal’s Capstone project, in which apprentices stage a show, taking on everything from building the set to sewing the costumes to acting the parts. “The Fox” takes place in 1918; as two female friends struggle to keep their farm afloat and save their hens from a wily fox, a young soldier wanders into their lives and offers help in exchange for lodging. Wray says the play examines toxic masculinity and gender roles in a way that makes it seem all too contemporary. Performances run Friday through March 29.