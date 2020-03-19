Art Hounds: Art in a time of 'social distancing'

Listen Art Hounds: Art you can enjoy from home

Gully Boys were going to go on tour and perform at SXSW, but the arrival of the coronavirus in the U.S. has forced them to cancel those plans. But you can still enjoy their music and even see them perform live on Facebook.

Jeyca Maldonado-Medina co-hosts the podcast “Tuesdays with Lazerbeak” and she’s feeling for all the bands that have had to cancel their shows. In particular, she’s been listening to “Gully Boys,” a self-described “boy band” made up of three non-boys who know how to rock. While their tour has been canceled, you can still listen to them on Spotify and other music platforms, and they’ll be performing live on Saturday on Facebook with NUR-D.

What do you do when your puppet show’s been canceled? Turn it into a radio show! Ghost writer David Walbridge is impressed with how Z Puppets Rosenschnoz quickly converted their puppet show into a webcast “radio” show. He says it works because theater — in all its forms — is really about your imagination. “Through the Narrows” weaves together the stories a Cherokee boy travelling the Trail of Tears and a 3500-year-old Jewish woman crossing the Red Sea. Walbridge says their experiences navigating these “narrow” spaces are a fitting metaphor for our time.

Angelique Powers teaches scenic art at the University of Minnesota, and admits she spends way too much time on Facebook. But it was on Facebook she discovered St. Joseph potter Joel Cherrico. She says she’s become a big fan of Cherrico’s live streams, where he invites you into his studio to watch while he throws pots. Powers says he makes it looks easy, and she finds watching him work mesmerizing and relaxing. Follow him on Facebook at Cherrico Pottery to get notifications when he’s streaming.