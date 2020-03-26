Listen Art Hounds: Abstract paintings inspired by the geometry and beauty of nature

Tara Austin's abstract paintings are inspired by the beauty and geometry of nature. Joseph Nease Gallery in Duluth was planning to show an exhibition of her work Friday through May 30. Due to Covid-19, the exhibition has moved online to the gallery's website.

Artist and writer Ann Klefstad is impressed with Tara Austin’s paintings which, while abstract, are inspired by nature. Brightly colored and richly patterned, Austin’s paintings reference botany, geometry and even rosemaling. Klefstad says Austin’s technique of painting on two sides of plexiglass add dimension and energy, as the two sides “shimmer” at one another. An exhibit of Austin’s paintings was scheduled for Friday through May 30 at Joseph Nease Gallery in Duluth — the gallery is moving the exhibition onto its website.

Yellow Tree Theatre’s Bailey J. Hess recommends you give a listen to “Break the Dice,” a podcast that is a mashup of improv comedy and Dungeons&Dragons. Produced by Minneapolis-based The Bearded Company, it’s basically some really funny people acting out a fantasy adventure with their characters’ fates determined by a 20-sided die. You can find “Break the Dice” wherever you get your podcasts.

Melodie Bahan, executive director of Minnesota Film and TV, says while movie theaters may have shut down and film festivals canceled, there are hundreds of Minnesota made film and TV/web series to be found online. Looking for an inspirational documentary? She recommends “The Starfish Throwers,” which follows three people — one in Minneapolis — working to end hunger. Need something that will make you laugh? Bahan is a big fan of the web series “Theater People,” a tongue-in-cheek look at “the drama behind the drama” in the Twin Cities theater scene. Bahan says you can find a list of all Minnesota made films and series on Minnesota Film and TV’s website.