Daily dose of sweetness: Mayo Clinic docs go viral with 'Imagine'

From acts of kindness, sweet gestures to inspirational signs, here are some of the ways people are lifting one another up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Let us know if you see something that makes brightens your day and we may include it here. Email nyang@mpr.org.

Two Mayo Clinic doctors are going viral (sorry, we had to) with their rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."

Drs. Elvis L. Francois and William Robinson posted the video to social media Monday.

"In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more....But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one," Francois wrote in his post.

"Over the next few months our health care system will be tested,” he said. “Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit.

“There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one."

The videos have racked up thousands of views and shares since then, even attracting a repost from journalist Katie Couric.

The doctors' take on "Imagine" hasn't been the only version lighting up the internet.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot enlisted some of her famous friends for a star-studded singalong. But the reactions to that video haven’t been quite as nice. Many have lampooned it as awkward and empty.