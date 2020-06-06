Hundreds continue to march, rally in Twin Cities after killing of George Floyd

Marchers head down University Avenue Northeast toward downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, calling for city leaders to defund the Minneapolis Police Department. Tim Nelson | MPR News

A series of peaceful rallies and marches continued across the Twin Cities on Saturday, with thousands of people honoring George Floyd and speaking out against police brutality and systemic racism and calling for the Minneapolis Police Department to be disbanded.

A blocks-long afternoon march from Bottineau Field to downtown Minneapolis drew a large crowd calling on city leaders to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and, organizers said, "allow our communities to transition to community-led safety" in the wake of Floyd's killing on Memorial Day at the hands of Minneapolis police.

At one point, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke to the marchers in northeast Minneapolis.

Earlier Saturday, doctors, nurses and other health-care providers filled the grounds of the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul for a sit-in calling for the end of racial discrimination in health care.

Many in the crowd wore white coats or medical scrubs. The "White Coats for Black Lives" event had participants sit socially distanced, six feet apart.

And among other rallies held around the Twin Cities on Saturday, a large crowd paid their respects to Floyd in south Minneapolis, gathering at the corner where he was killed.

North Carolina memorial Floyd family mourns death, calls for peace and justice

Alan Brown of Otsego, Minn., lived in the neighborhood for years. He said he came back to the corner of 38th and Chicago to reflect on Floyd and others who have died at the hands of police.

"It’s taken all of those people to die, before they had a global feeling," he said. "And as you see in most of the crowds around the world, it’s multiracial. It’s not just black lives. Other races feel that it is just as devastating as African-Americans, and that’s what may be more impactful this time."

Related Demonstrators vow to sustain momentum until change happens

The intersection has grown into a sprawling memorial, featuring flowers, signs, sculpture and paintings in tribute to Floyd.

Candles, flowers and messages are left at a memorial that stretches in the street at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Caroline Yang for MPR News

Cassondra Whittley brought her daughters and husband from Brooklyn Park to see the memorials. Whittley said she was encouraged to see a huge crowd gathered peacefully.

"That’s one thing I am proud of, that no matter what color, what race you are, people are being human, and they’re coming out and they’re supporting each other, which is really important," she said. "We need that as a community."

Five Minneapolis City Council members are set to gather with community groups on Sunday at Powderhorn Park to "announce a historic commitment to building a new model for cultivating safety in our city (and) to transform the city’s approach to public safety."

On Friday, negotiators for the city of Minneapolis agreed with the state to ban the use of choke holds by police and to require officers to report and intervene anytime they see an unauthorized use of force by another officer.