Listen Centennial remembrance of Duluth lynchings subdued — but hopeful

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is joined by members of Ujamaa Place, an organization supporting African American men, for a picture Monday at the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial in Duluth on the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Duluth lynchings.

It was a solemn day in Duluth Monday, as people paid tribute to Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie — three black men who were lynched there exactly 100 years ago.

Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison traveled to the city to visit the memorial to the three men in downtown Duluth Monday. They were joined by hundreds of community members who came together to reflect on the past — and its parallels to the recent killing of George Floyd.

Monday’s remembrance was far smaller and more subdued than organizers had originally planned. The coronavirus pandemic forced most of the day’s in-person events to June 2021, a move that organizers announced at the end of March.

There were to be speakers, music, performances and remembrances. They had planned to gather 10,000 people to the streets of downtown Duluth around the intersection of First Street and Second Avenue East, where on June 15, 1920, Clayton, Jackson and McGhie were lynched from a street light by a mob of the same size, after being falsely accused of raping a white woman.

Instead, a few hundred people gathered at the memorial to mark the lives — and deaths — of Clayton, Jackson and McGhie.

Abdulahi Hussein asks a question to speakers during a gathering at the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial on the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Duluth lynchings on Monday. Gov. Tim Walz (right) speaks to Henry Banks (left) at the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial on the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Duluth lynchings Monday in Duluth. Banks was one of the founders of the memorial. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (left) speaks with Duluth Mayor Emily Larson (right) Monday at the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial on the 100 anniversary of the 1920 Duluth lynchings.

Walz began the morning at the old Duluth City Hall on Superior Street downtown. Just next door is the city’s old police station and jail, where a mob of white men stormed through the front door and kidnapped the three men from the jail a century ago.

The three were among several black workers at a traveling circus who had been arrested the night before after a 19-year-old white woman claimed she had been raped by six men.

There wasn't any evidence to support the allegation.

Nonetheless, the mob dragged Clayton, Jackson and McGhie up the hill to First Street. They lynched them there, surrounded by the 10,000.

The memorial, built in 2003, was the first prominent memorial to be built at the site of a lynching in the United States.

From left: Hope Walz, first lady Gwen Walz, Gov. Tim Walz and Duluth human rights officer Carl Crawford speak during the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Duluth lynchings Monday, in front of three bronze statues at the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial in Duluth. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

After his visit to the old jail, Walz, joined by first lady Gwen Walz and their daughter, Hope, visited the memorial site. The governor then met privately with Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and several community leaders of color.

At a press conference later in the day, Walz spoke about the importance of Duluth telling this part of its history, as painful as it is, so the city might reconcile it.

He talked about the direct line that connects the Duluth lynchings to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police three weeks ago.

Walz said he was disappointed the state Legislature on Friday failed to pass any criminal justice reform legislation. If this moment passes without Minnesota taking some steps toward real reform, he said, he worries that dealing with systemic racism is going to be a lot harder.

“The systemic issues of racism will be so much harder to change after this if we don't seize the moment now,” he said.

Attorney General Ellison spoke at the memorial itself, a wall with sculptures of the three young men emerging from it, quotations etched into the concrete.

A few hundred community members had come together for a barbecue.

Police reform, Ellison said, is not enough — and he argued that Minnesota must address the deep issues of systemic racism that exist in our society.

“You may think that this is a matter of mean police doing mean things to people,” he said. “This is a social disease buried deep in the core of our society.”

Ellison called on the state to solemnly dedicate itself to the simple idea that a human being is a human being, and must be afforded that dignity and respect, regardless of race.

From left, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks to Kristen Kelly, Tawny Worsley and Abdulahi Hussein about what happened at the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial 100 years ago on the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Duluth lynchings. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Mixed in to the somber mood of the crowd was hope — hope in the fact that, on Friday, the state of Minnesota granted its first-ever posthumous pardon to Max Mason, the young black circus worker who was falsely accused and convicted of the alleged rape that led to the lynchings.

Jerry Blackwell was the attorney who fought for the pardon. He told the crowd Monday that he is hopeful that this moment can lead to some real change — and he saw it in the faces of the protesters.

"Nobody can deny that, if you looked at these protests 20 years ago, you would not have seen all our multi-hued brothers and sisters in the march, that are joining in to say, ‘This is an atrocity, this is an abomination,’ irrespective of race, although it’s about race,” he said. “We of all races stand up to say, again: ‘We are better than this.’"

Blackwell said there's a new awareness of injustice in the broader society that he hasn't seen before — and he urged people to guard against “silent complicity.”

A hundred years ago, he said, the mob of 10,000 was complicit in the lynchings, even if most people didn’t perpetrate them directly.

Blackwell challenged the crowd to “get in the way when you see an injustice,” when someone espouses a racist viewpoint. Don’t be silent, he said. We will only get at the root of racism when we change ourselves.

"Do the right thing. Treat people fairly. Treat people justly,” he said. “Let's all collectively declare that we are better than this. We are better than this. We deserve better."