Target, Best Buy, U.S. Bank make Juneteenth a company holiday

Parade members perform during the 2019 Juneteenth Day Festival in Milwaukee. More businesses are recognizing Juneteenth as a company holiday.

Best Buy is joining Target and U.S. Bank with plans to observe Juneteenth, the June 19 celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, as a company holiday.

The Richfield-based electronics and appliance retailer says it is taking a two-step approach to the holiday. It starts this year with a paid volunteer day that can be taken Friday or any other day this year. Starting in 2021, Juneteenth will be a paid company holiday.

Best Buy says it is phasing in the holiday since the change comes just a few days before the holiday.

Counter Stories Why Juneteenth matters

Target and U.S. Bank made similar moves this week toward company holidays.

U.S. Bank says it is closing its branches and offices at 1 p.m. on Friday. The bank said it would be a paid half-day holiday for employees.

Target said that Friday would be a holiday, with holiday pay for employees, although stores will remain open. Company headquarters will close.

Both companies have also announced multimillion-dollar initiatives to close racial disparities.

Nike and Twitter have also announced similar plans.

Best Buy also says it is shortening store, in-home work and office hours on Nov. 3 for Election Day, either by opening later or closing early. The company says it wants to give every employee the opportunity to vote in person if they choose.