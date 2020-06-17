Target, Best Buy, U.S. Bank make Juneteenth a company holiday
Best Buy is joining Target and U.S. Bank with plans to observe Juneteenth, the June 19 celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, as a company holiday.
The Richfield-based electronics and appliance retailer says it is taking a two-step approach to the holiday. It starts this year with a paid volunteer day that can be taken Friday or any other day this year. Starting in 2021, Juneteenth will be a paid company holiday.
Best Buy says it is phasing in the holiday since the change comes just a few days before the holiday.
Target and U.S. Bank made similar moves this week toward company holidays.
U.S. Bank says it is closing its branches and offices at 1 p.m. on Friday. The bank said it would be a paid half-day holiday for employees.
Target said that Friday would be a holiday, with holiday pay for employees, although stores will remain open. Company headquarters will close.
Both companies have also announced multimillion-dollar initiatives to close racial disparities.
Nike and Twitter have also announced similar plans.
Best Buy also says it is shortening store, in-home work and office hours on Nov. 3 for Election Day, either by opening later or closing early. The company says it wants to give every employee the opportunity to vote in person if they choose.