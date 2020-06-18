Listen Art Hounds: Western Sculpture Park in the heart of St. Paul

Children gather by the sculpture "Democracy Speaks" at Western Sculpture Park in St. Paul. The park features a collection of large-scale works by artists from around the world.

Theater artist Brooke Nelson was feeling art deprived, until she realized that all she needed to do was go for a walk. She recently paid a visit to Western Sculpture Park, just two blocks west of the Minnesota State Capitol building. The small slice of green hosts more than a dozen large-scale sculptures by artists from around the globe. Nelson says it’s a great spot to take a break, and several of the sculptures are appealing to kids and adults alike.

Costume designer Anna Hill recently gave a listen to Commonweal Theatre’s radio play “Root River Anthology.” The story focuses on a small town in the aftermath of a flood. Hill says after a day filled with Zoom meetings, it was calming to close her eyes and take in this charming, heartfelt story. Parts 1 and 2 are available on the Commonweal website through June 30.

Theater artist and educator Theo Langeson recommends checking out the podcast “MN Play Bitch.” Hosted by two young queer women of color, the podcast offers an honest and sometimes scathing look at the state of Twin Cities theater. Langeson says at a time when the future of theater is in question, and issues of race can no longer be ignored, artistic directors would do well to listen to the podcast and take its lessons to heart.