State officials to discuss fall schools planning Thursday

The St. Anthony Park Elementary School sign says the St. Paul school is closed in April. On Thursday, state education officials plan to discuss the guidance that they’re offering to schools as they look ahead to planning the next academic year.

Education Department Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller will join a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. as part of state officials’ regular updates on COVID-19 across the state. MPR News plans to stream the briefing live on its Facebook page.

“We know that fall planning is already underway in your districts and schools, and guidance from MDE is needed,” Wendy Hatch, the state education department spokesperson wrote in an announcement earlier this week.

Education officials have told districts and charter schools to plan for three possible scenarios in the fall:

1) All children return to school buildings and in-person classes.

2) No children return to school buildings for in-person classes. Instead, all students will engage in distance learning.

3) Employ a hybrid of these two options with both in-person classes and distance learning.

State officials have said they will not release details about what form the upcoming academic year will take until the week of July 27.

