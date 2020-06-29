Weather

Flooding in western Wisconsin makes some roads impassable

The Associated Press

Flash flooding in western Wisconsin due to heavy rain is making some roads impassable.

Police in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin say parts of Highway 63 are dangerous and should not be used. Authorities say some water rescues and evacuations are taking place in the community.

In the nearby Pierce County village of Ellsworth, officials say many culverts have been overwhelmed by the heavy rain and that has caused localized flooding, including parts of Highway 10.

Highway 29 near Spring Valley is also closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area where 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen.

