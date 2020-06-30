Map: Where are face masks required in Minnesota?

More cities are joining Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Both cities require people to wear masks inside businesses and other indoor facilities. (Click on the icons in the map above to learn more about where face masks are mandated.)

In Rochester, the City Council on Monday approved a masking mandate for city-operated facilities. A citywide mandate is up for discussion at the council's next meeting on July 6, but it's not clear there's support for the measure. Several council members have expressed concerns over how the mandate would be enforced.

Masks are also required by staff and patients while on Mayo Clinic property; Mayo has a large footprint in downtown Rochester.

In Edina, face masks will be required in city facilities and indoor public spaces, KARE 11 reported.

At University of Minnesota campuses, all faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in any enclosed or indoor space. Exceptions include when in an assigned apartment or residence hall room or when alone in an office or study area.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz said a statewide mandate requiring all people to wear masks while in public is "on the table."

While he didn’t give an indication on when he’d decide, the governor said such a move would offer public health benefits while helping businesses that’re struggling to enforce their own mask rules.