A 27-year-old Minneapolis man is charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman Sunday night in south Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged Zachary Robinson with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the shooting death of Leneesha Columbus, 27.

Police were called to a shooting near East 37th Street and Elliot Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday, where they found the woman suffering a gunshot wound outside her car. Prosecutors say that witnesses heard Robinson and Columbus arguing in a parking lot before the shooting.

Robinson fired multiple shots at Columbus’ SUV while she was driving north on Chicago Avenue, according to the criminal complaints.

Columbus was pronounced dead at HCMC, but doctors delivered her baby and placed the child in intensive care. Prosecutors say that Columbus was 20 weeks pregnant and that Robinson is the baby’s father.

Robinson also shot a peacekeeper at the nearby memorial site for George Floyd in his foot as he confronted Robinson in the parking lot, asking what he was doing. The second victim arrived at the hospital later and had his foot wound treated, according to the complaints.

As of Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors say Robinson's whereabouts are unknown.