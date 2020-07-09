Listen Art Hounds: Yuya Negishi's murals animate Twin Cities buildings

Artist Tuesdae Goldenstarr is a big fan of Yuya Negishi’s murals and other art. Negishi mainly works with a combination of stencils and freestyle; his brightly colored images often feature dragons and other creatures against dramatic backdrops. Negishi just finished a piece at Los Andes Latin Bistro; you can find several of his distinctive murals across the Twin Cities. Side note: He was also part of the team that painted the Bob Dylan mural in downtown Minneapolis.

These days, actor Jared Reise heads to the bar almost every night. But don’t worry, it’s entirely COVID-19-safe. Reise has been attending “The Cut-Out Bar,” a nightly streamed event on Facebook and Instagram. Actor Sam Landman prepares himself a white Russian, and picks out a record album for folks to listen to and critique. Reise says generally the music is pretty bad — which makes for great conversations in the chat room, where he and other bar flies have bonded over the past three months. Reise says it’s part social hour, part performance piece, and just what he needs to get away from it all at the end of the day.

John Sievers of the jazz band “The D’Sievers” thinks you should check out Megan Kleven’s new album “I Am.” Sievers says the album is a musical journey, with nods to rock, folk, Celtic and more. Kleven is performing a CD release concert on Saturday at Chatfield Center for the Arts; if you can’t make it to Chatfield the concert will be available for livestream.