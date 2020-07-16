Second shooting at Powderhorn Park rattles neighbors

Police are investigating another shooting near the homeless encampment in Powderhorn Park, It came just hours after the park board said the camps had to be substantially reduced because of crime and disorder.

Paramedics and Minneapolis police responded to a shooting the morning of Thursday, July 16. Submitted photo

Neighbors said the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on 14th Avenue South, on the east edge of the park. They said a car had stopped in the street and drawn a large crowd, when someone in the crowd pulled a gun and shot the driver.

Police said the victim had been taken to a nearby hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. An investigation has begun, but no arrests had been made immediately.

Bystanders, who did not want to be identified, said there were many witnesses to the incident.

Another man was shot and wounded on the other side of the park on Tuesday, sparking anger and concern about the encampment that has grown to include hundreds of tents to shelter the homeless. The city’s park board voted Wednesday to limit parks to 25 tents each, but hasn’t set a deadline for vacating larger encampments in more than a dozen parks.