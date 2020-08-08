Wisconsin reports record high number of new COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin health officials reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with another 1,165 confirmed cases in the state.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 59,933. The increase on Saturday was based on 13,162 completed tests, putting the percentage of positive tests at nearly 8.9 percent.

The state reported six more deaths from COVID-19, bringing Wisconsin's overall death toll to 996.

There were 311 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday in Wisconsin, including 96 in intensive care. Health officials reported another 152 people who were awaiting results of a coronavirus test also were hospitalized.

About 16 percent of Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases are considered active.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate that took effect Aug. 1. Health officials say it can take at least three weeks to determine whether such a mandate is having an effect on the spread of the coronavirus.

Wisconsin's daily record came on the same day that neighboring Minnesota reported a daily record number of new cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.