Man fatally shot by police in St. Croix Falls

A police officer in St. Croix Falls, Wis., fatally shot a man Saturday night after he allegedly rushed at officers with a knife.

According to a news release from the police department, officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the Dalles House Motel, near the west junction of highways 8 and 35, after a 911 caller reported a woman needed help.

"When officers arrived at the room an adult male, armed with a knife, exited," police wrote in the news release. "The male refused several officer commands to drop the knife. The male then rushed an officer with the knife forcing an officer to discharge his weapon."

The man died at the scene.

Authorities entered the motel room and found a woman who had been stabbed several times in the neck and chest. She was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities; an update on her condition was not available Sunday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Auhorities did not identify the man who died or the woman who was injured, and did not provide further details on what led up to the 911 call.

Authorities also did not say whether the officers were wearing body cameras.