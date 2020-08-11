Minnesotans are heading to the polls Tuesday to select nominees for November’s general election — but in the age of COVID-19, the election has been unfolding for weeks and full results aren’t expected until the end of the week.

Voters will have to choose nominees for U.S. House in several of the state’s districts, including an expensive battle for the DFL nomination in the 5th District between Rep. Ilhan Omar and challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, and a GOP clash in the 7th District in northwestern Minnesota between 2016 and 2018 nominee Dave Hughes and former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach.

Statewide, DFL voters will decide whether to renominate U.S. Sen. Tina Smith versus primary challengers Steve Carlson, Ahmad Hassan, Paula Overby and Christopher Seymore, while Republicans will pick between ex-U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and rivals John Berman, Bob Carney, Cynthia Gall and James Reibestein. Many state legislative districts also see primaries, either for open seats or with challengers trying to unseat incumbents.

With efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing, hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans opted to vote by mail instead of at polling places. More than 423,000 absentee ballots had been returned as of Monday — more than the 294,797 voters who voted in the primary four years ago. Another 425,000 or so absentee ballots have been requested but not yet returned.

“We knew we were going to have an increased demand for voting through the mail when the pandemic hit … but I don't think anyone foresaw the tidal wave we have,” said Hennepin County Elections Manager Ginny Gelms.

State law says mail-in ballots can count as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and are received by Thursday. With potentially hundreds of thousands of votes still left to come in, final results may not be available until Friday, rather than on election night as is usually the case.

Many Minnesota counties, including Hennepin County, will release results as they’re processed. That means there will be incomplete results on election night. But candidates who are leading on election night might not still be ahead after thousands of absentee ballots are processed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Minnesotans vote in the state's first election amid pandemic Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 10 of 10 Voter Bo Carlock drops her ballot in the ballot box outside Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services in Minneapolis. Tom Baker for MPR News 1 of 10 An election judge wearing a face shield awaits primary election voters at a polling site at Moorhead City Hall on Tuesday. Alice Volochenko said she has worked as an election judge since 1983. Dan Gunderson | MPR News 2 of 10 Election official Jeff Caldwell (right) collects mail-in ballots from voters Tuesday outside Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services in Minneapolis. Caldwell believes curbside voting and ballot drop off is something that should become permanent, as people have been saying how much they like it. "For me, it beats standing in line for 20 minutes," Caldwell said. Tom Baker for MPR News Next Slide

Did you cast your primary ballot? Share your experience with us

In previous elections, the completeness of the results can be tracked by looking at the number of voting precincts to report their results. But with absentee ballots rolling in slowly, there’s no good way to tell how many votes remain to be counted on Wednesday and Thursday. Though around 425,000 ballots had been requested but not yet returned as of Monday, not all of those voters will end up casting ballots in Tuesday’s primary, while other ballots might arrive after the deadline.

The hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots already received won’t slow the vote count down much. Elections officials have been allowed to open ballots they received in the mail and run them through voting machines for two weeks before the election — longer than the normal one week, due to the pandemic — so long as they don’t generate tallies as to who’s winning.

In-person voting mostly smooth

While record numbers of voters cast their ballots by mail, thousands still turned out to vote in person Tuesday, a process that seemed to go pretty smoothly in most places.

Charles Beitlich voted at the community center in New Ulm Tuesday, where registration tables had plastic shields, the floor had stickers marking 6-foot distances, and hand sanitizer was abundant. He said the process was straightforward.

“I've always done in-person voting in the past. So I'd like to continue doing in-person voting,” Beitlich said.

A person votes in the primary election inside the New Ulm Community Center on Tuesday. Multiple safety procedures were put in place for in-person voting to reduce spreading COVID-19. Hannah Yang | MPR News

Angelica Dimock voted in Minneapolis, in part because she didn’t get around to sending in an absentee ballot, and in part because she’s a fan of the “I Voted” stickers voters get at polling stations.

“I like to be in person. So I figure if I come early, there's going to be less people and less disease,” Dimock said.

Some voters reported issues with the absentee balloting process, such as Robert Cooper of Minneapolis, who filled out an absentee ballot application he received in the mail but never received a ballot. As he cast an in-person ballot at the Phillips Community Center Tuesday morning, Cooper worried his ballot request form might have been illegitimate.

“I’m going to be more vigilant now,” Cooper said. “Make sure that if you get anything in the mail, that it's from the state that you live in, instead of somewhere you don’t know.”

Election judges helped facilitate the in-person voting at precincts around the state, including all the normal work of running an election, plus special precautions for COVID-19.

A sign outside of Bryn Mawr Elementary School in Precinct 7 advises voters about coronavirus-related precautions to take while voting in the primary election in Minneapolis. Tom Baker for MPR News

“We all wear masks,” said Laurie Christianson, the head election judge in a precinct at Moorhead, Minn., City Hall.

We have hand sanitizers, we’re cleaning spaces. We have pens for everybody, they can either take the pen with or we will put them in a discard bin. We aren’t reusing them.”

MPR News reporters Tim Nelson, Mark Zdechlik, Hannah Yang and Dan Gunderson contributed to this report.