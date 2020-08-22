With multiplex movie theaters reopening this weekend after months of pandemic-related closure, film fans should expect changes at the picture palace.

These include social distancing requirements and mask-wearing in lobbies, as well as fewer available seats.

The plan is to keep patrons and staff safe, said Eric Heskin, manager of the ShowPlace ICON theaters in St. Louis Park. Tickets will be available online and at lobby ticket booths. The theater will also go cashless to limit physical contact between staff and audience members.

"All auditoriums are seated at 25 percent capacity,” he said. “So, when you reserve your seats for the movie, the seats adjacent to your party will automatically be blocked to allow proper distancing. The showtimes are also going to be staggered to allow more time for guests to exit and prevent overcrowding in our restrooms. This is also going to allow more time to clean and sanitize the seats.”

The only money that will be accepted, he said, is exact change for gift cards which can be used for tickets and concessions.

Speaking of sweet treats, they can also be ordered in advance, or from stands at the theater.

"Once you arrive at the theater, you are going to check in,” said Heskin. “Then your concession order will be sent to the concession stand, where you can pick up your order immediately. Simplified concession options are going to be for the start when we first open our door and then we'll be adding others in the weeks to follow."

Many of the summer's blockbusters, held back because of the pandemic are now due for release in coming weeks.