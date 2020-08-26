Minneapolis officers will be barred from shooting at moving vehicles unless safety is an issue, and will have to provide explanations every time they unholster weapons, the city’s mayor and police chief announced Wednesday.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the changes are part of a policy overhaul designed at improving trust after the killing of George Floyd in May, in addition to previous incidents over the years.

“We have an opportunity that have eluded previous administrations,” Frey said at a news conference announcing the changes.

He said the policy changes do not require approval by the officers’ union, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.

The policy changes go into effect Sept. 8. Arradondo said some training will be provided in person and via video, taking into account COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers “want to give their best” for the community and their resilience is being tested, Arradondo said, adding that Minneapolis residents still want reform.

"What I have heard from communities over the course of several years is the impact when officers point their weapons at them, even if it doesn't result in an arrest situation, the trauma that that can have,” said Arradondo. “And as the mayor very validly noted, that's a threatening use of force, and we had not captured that ever before."

Frey said that even though he does not believe the union needs to sign off on the changes, he has notified the group and has sent them to Minnesota’s POST Board.

The mayor reiterated that the laws around arbitration limit what city officials may do to respond to misconduct by officers.

In June, Minneapolis police stopped allowing officers to view body camera footage in use of force incidents to help them write their reports. Civilians who were witnesses to the same incidents were not allowed to view the footage before giving statements to investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.