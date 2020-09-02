Pioneering surgeon John Najarian dies at 92

Pioneering transplant surgeon Dr. John Najarian has died at the age of 92.

The California native graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in three years and went to medical school in the Bay Area. He came to Minnesota in 1967 to chair the surgical department at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

He told MPR in 1995 that he wanted to pave new paths in medicine.

“What a wonderful possibility to replace a diseased or injured or absent organ with a new one from someone else,” he said.

A 1982 liver transplant on 11-month old Jamie Fiske by Najarian helped shape nationwide transplant policy and helped push for the creation of a national organ database.

His son David, who attended the U med school, said his father was a pioneer in combining immunology with transplant surgery at the U.

“And they started doing things that no one else would do. He did the first pediatric liver transplant. You know, everyone else was turning those kinds of things away, and he knew they could get good results here, and he said bring it on,” said David Najarian.

But John Najarian’s pioneering work also ran afoul of federal regulators, who brought criminal charges against him for selling a drug called anti-lymphocyte globulin, or ALG, to help transplant recipients. He was acquitted, but stripped of his job as chair of the surgery department at the U’s medical school.

He returned to surgery, and the U eventually created a $2 million endowed position in the medical school named after him.

David Najarian said his father retired about seven years ago, and had been living recently in a memory care facility in Stillwater.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic may mean the family will delay or forgo funeral services.