When Disney’s new, live-action rendition of “Mulan” comes out on Friday, you’ll see a member of Minnesota’s Hmong community on screen. Actor Doua Moua, who grew up in St. Paul, plays the role of Po.

Moua has also starred in “Gran Torino” in 2008, and appeared in TV shows like HBO’s Veep and Criminal Minds on CBS. But this role had particular appeal.

“Just to work alongside an amazing female director, and these legendary actors… it’s just a privilege. The fact that Disney did a great job of being inclusive of the different ethnicities and minority groups in China,” Moua said. “And I’m a representative of that, being a minority in China.”

Hiring a Hmong actor, Moua said, is often viewed by movie studios as a gamble.

Moua’s contribution to changing Southeastern Asian cultural representation goes beyond acting. He’s also a writer and has a coming of age story in pre-production called “The Harvest” that tackles patriarchy and LGBTQ issues within Asian — especially Hmong — communities.

“Being a voice, and being part of the change is the first step I can do to start writing their stories and chasing their dreams.”

