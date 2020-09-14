Crime, Law and Justice

Federal jury trials set to resume in Minnesota

Matt Sepic and David H. Montgomery
Safety barriers in a courtroom
Judge John Tunheim's federal courtroom in Minneapolis now includes plexiglass barriers in the jury box along with other COVID-19 safety provisions. A courtroom in the St. Paul federal courthouse is outfitted similarly.
Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court

Share

After months of closed federal courtrooms in Minnesota due to COVID-19, federal jury trials are set to resume on Monday.

The last time a defendant faced a federal jury in Minnesota was in early February, when jurors convicted 50-year-old Dwight Frederick Barnes of distributing methamphetamine. 

Monday’s case, in which Cristino Martinez Padilla faces methamphetamine charges, will unfold with a range of safety precautions in a St. Paul courtroom. Plexiglass panels have been erected between juror seats, and potential jurors have been screened for health risks.

"If they have underlying medical conditions, or if they're living with an older person, or they have concerns, we're really just excusing them before they even have to come to the courthouse,” said Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim. 

Padilla’s trial is expected to take three days. Tunheim said it will help court staff prepare for the much longer trial in November of Michael Hari, the alleged mastermind of the 2017 firebombing of a Bloomington mosque.

Federal courts here have held nontrial proceedings remotely during the COVID-19 shutdown. Trials at the federal level here are relatively rare, so there isn’t a large backlog of cases.

Minnesota state courts resumed trials earlier this year. In early April, the state courts suspended jury trials and shifted other hearings to remote. Four counties, including Hennepin and Ramsey, began holding jury trials in June, and jury trials have since expanded to other counties — but only for criminal cases. State jury trials in civil cases remain on hold.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More