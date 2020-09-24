Art Hounds: whimsical glass, and a walking, biking art tour in Minneapolis

Theater-maker Madeline Wall looks forward to the Greenway Glow Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26. Art installations and performers will be spread out over two dozen stops along a 5-mile stretch of Minneapolis’ Midtown Greenway. Masks are required and social distancing members will be in place, with no more than 25 people allowed to congregate at one time by a single art installation.

The free outdoor event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. VIP passes help raise funds for the Midtown Greenway. VIP members also may attend virtually.

Playwright Tyler Mills of Minneapolis enjoys the podcast “Good Luck, High Five” run by two Minnesota improvisors, Meghan Wolff and Maria Bartholdi. In the weekly podcast, the two friends discuss the digital card game, Magic: the Gathering, and then digress. Mills says they set a welcoming tone, and their podcast helps increase the representation of women in the online community. He also likes the connections made between the specific world and what is going on outside of it.

“One of the jokes in the Magic community is that part of what makes Magic: the Gathering special is ‘the gathering,’ and that gathering has not been possible” during a pandemic, Mills said. “It’s nice to have a place like a podcast to feel like you are interacting with people.”

Untitled, blown glass art by Derek Hostetler. Courtesy of Derek Hostetler

Musician and beginning glass-maker Janis Froehlig of Mendota appreciates the glass creations of Derek Hostetler. His whimsical, abstract work involves a great deal of color and unique combinations of shapes, and Froelich says she finds looking at Hostetler’s work to be a balm in the current political and pandemic environment.

These creations are not designed to serve an everyday purpose, such as a vase or bowl. “Although bits of his pieces would probably hold water,” Froelich says, “they were not intended to hold anything except your attention. And his technique is stunning.”

Hostetler’s work is on display at the Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts in Minneapolis, where he teaches.