Pence due in Minnesota to show solidarity with police

There’s no letup in the presidential campaign attention being paid to Minnesota.

Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to make a quick stop Thursday for an event focused on showing support for police officers. The “Cops for Trump” listening session will be held at a Minneapolis-St. Paul airport hotel. President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is due to join Pence on the stop. Ivanka Trump will also travel to Winona on Friday morning.

It’s less than a week after the president campaigned in Bemidji while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden appeared in and around Duluth.

Dueling visits Biden, Trump pitch to voters in northern Minnesota

The Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, has been announced as the keynote speaker for the DFL Party’s annual Humphrey Mondale Dinner on Oct. 1. It will be a virtual event due to the pandemic.

The Pence event is an invitation-only listening session. It could refocus attention on the law-and-order campaign theme the Republican ticket has stressed this year. In TV commercials and speeches, Trump’s campaign and its allies have seized on the civil unrest in Minneapolis, which followed George Floyd’s killing by police in May.

Police conduct is again in the national headlines after a grand jury in Kentucky declined to lodge direct criminal charges against officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March. Prosecutors said two officers who fired weapons used justified force while a third officer was indicted on endangerment counts for firing into the homes of Taylor’s neighbors in the incident.

Pence has been to Minnesota multiple times this year on both official business and political trips. He was last here in late August when he held a jobs-and-economy themed event in Duluth.