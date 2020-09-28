Crime, Law and Justice

2 arrested in shooting of doctor in Edina parking ramp

The Associated Press
Edina, Minn.

Share

Two people have been arrested in the shooting of a doctor in a hospital parking ramp in Edina.

A 33-year-old man suspected of being the shooter and a 50-year-old woman accused of aiding and abetting were arrested Sunday, according to police.

Authorities said officers located a vehicle involved in the shooting at a hotel in Bloomington where they made the arrests.

The 45-year-old doctor, the target of an apparent attempted robbery, was shot in the head Sept. 14 on the second floor of the ramp connected to M Health Fairview hospital.

The victim is recovering and says the bullet went through the skin of his scalp, but did not hit any bone. He says overall he's doing fine.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More