Photos: Peace walk in north Minneapolis calls for end to gun violence

Calls of “I am my community’s keeper” and “not on my block” echoed through the streets of north Minneapolis on Saturday, as marchers spoke out for peace and against gun violence.

It was the third peace walk in the state organized by Mothers Against Community Gun Violence, which emphasizes the roles of women of color as they stand against gun violence.

Founder LaTanya Black began the group after her 23-year-old daughter, Nia Black, was fatally shot in St. Paul in June.

“I laid her to rest right here, up the street,” said LaTanya Black at the march. “I just felt like ‘This cannot be it. That’s my baby. Her life cannot be in vain.’ ”

Black has reached out nationwide to other mothers mourning gun violence. She said similar peace marches have taken place in several cities, including in Chicago on Saturday morning.

Peace walk in north Minneapolis Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Jalaiza Nelson, 18, carries her 5-year-old cousin RaMya Hicks, as they walk through north Minneapolis on Saturday to call on community members to end gun violence. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 1 of 8 A sign calling for an end to gun violence is placed near a memorial for Birdell Beeks, who was killed by a stray bullet in May 2016. Sa'Lesha "Bunny" Beeks started an anti-gun violence group, Be the Voice, in honor of her mother, Birdell. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2 of 8 Samantha Eubanks (right) hugs her sister, Lauren Mitchell (center) and a supporter Saturday during a peace walk calling for an end to gun violence. Eubanks is the mother of Elijah Lamont Whitner, who was killed during a shooting in July. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News Next Slide

“There are mothers here in this crowd, right in north Minneapolis, that have lost their children to community gun violence,” Black said. “We’re just letting every mother in every major city in Minnesota know that we stand with you. And we want to reclaim our neighborhoods and let those people know — and when I say ‘those people,’ I mean the predators, the people that mean us no good — that there’s power in numbers.”

Members of the Minneapolis Police Department and Mayor Jacob Frey joined in Saturday's walk. Speaking at the event, Frey — himself a new father — told the crowd that “the strength and resilience of mothers is what keeps communities together.” He praised the important work of both mothers and police and the common goal of community safety.

In addition to calling for peace in Minnesota cities, Mothers Against Community Gun Violence also aims to serve as bridge between communities and law enforcement.