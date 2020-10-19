Record snow targets Minnesota Tuesday

The week ahead turns very active with two big storms on the horizon, including a statewide snowstorm that hits Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast

The state started Monday chilly, with temperatures mostly in the 20s, and highs will be about 10 to 20 degrees below average with most of the state in the 30s.

Monday high temperatures National Weather Service

Fortunately, winds stay relatively light, so wind chill is not much of a factor. Northern Minnesota stays dry Monday, with partly sunny skies.

Because of a disturbance moving across southern Minnesota, the southern half of the state stays cloudier and will see some light rain and snow move through.

There are already a couple flurries in southern Minnesota as of 9 a.m.

8:28 a.m. Monday radar National Weather Service

For the Twin Cities, the most likely timing is a few sprinkles and flurries late morning through the afternoon.

Tuesday’s snowstorm

Overnight Monday, more snow starts moving across the state, and by Tuesday morning, the entire state can expect snow that persists through the day.

Most of the state sees at least 2 inches of snow, and it currently looks like the heaviest corridor will fall somewhere near central Minnesota or just south of there.

This includes the potential for the Twin Cities to get 3 to 5 inches of snow or more.

Tuesday snow forecast National Weather Service

For parts of central and southern Minnesota, those totals are likely to set records. For example, the current snowfall record for October 20th in the Twin Cities is 3 inches, which we are expected to exceed.

Highs mostly in the 30s will keep most of the precipitation snow, although southern Minnesota could see some rain mix in too.

One positive note is the storm is not bringing high winds, so blowing snow is not expected to be a major concern. Most of the precipitation moves out by late Tuesday.

Extended forecast

Wednesday turns quieter again, with only isolated rain and snow chances. It turns much more active again Thursday, with another storm that brings everything from storms in southern Minnesota to more snow north.

Forecast storm position Thursday evening Tropical Tidbits

Precipitation with that storm likely lingers into early Friday before moving out. That storm also brings what will probably be the warmest weather of the week to southern Minnesota, with highs in the mid and upper 40s Thursday.

Weather turns colder again as the storm exits, with highs back in the 30s and low 40s. Here is that temperature trend for the Twin Cities:

Twin Cities forecast through Saturday Weather.us

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.