Here we snow: 4-6 inches of snow forecast for central Minnesota

A potent snowstorm affects all of Minnesota with snow Tuesday. For much of the state, the snow will be heavy enough to set records. A second storm brings a combination of rain and snow Thursday.

Tuesday’s forecast

A strong storm headed toward Minnesota is already starting to bring snow and much lower clouds into the southwestern corner of the state as of 8 a.m.

Forecast storm position midday Thursday Tropical Tidbits

The snow keeps spreading east and north through the morning, covering the entire state by midday.

It is expected to start affecting the west metro by the very end of rush hour, and spread across all the of Twin Cities by late morning.

Snow then lasts through the day before clearing out west to east for most of the state through the evening. Northern Minnesota, however, could see some precipitation linger through Wednesday morning.

The highest snow totals will target central Minnesota, with many areas seeing a chance at 4 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts.

Snowfall forecast National Weather Service

It is probable this will set daily snowfall records for many locations, including the Twin Cities.

Northern Minnesota sees slightly less snow because of the track of the storm, and southern Minnesota also sees lower amounts because temperatures will be mild enough that some of the precipitation will come as rain.

Other than those two parts of the state, all of Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory for both the heavy snow, but also because as the precipitation starts to move out, some of it is likely to switch over to freezing precipitation.

Tuesday evening precipitation forecast National Weather Service

Temperatures, meanwhile, stay stuck in the 30s all day in southern Minnesota, while northern Minnesota is starting in the teens due to clear skies overnight, then also makes it only into the 30s for highs.

Tuesday high temperatures National Weather Service

Extended forecast

Wednesday turns quieter again, with a minor disturbance bringing only and isolated chance for light rain and snow to southern Minnesota. Highs stay well below average in the 30s.

Already by Thursday, another major storm targets the state. Because that system brings slightly milder air and 40s to southern Minnesota, that portion of the state is more likely to see rain. Meanwhile northern Minnesota stays in the 30s and is expected to get more heavy snow.

Forecast storm position midday Thursday Tropical Tidbits

Weather turns even colder again as the storm exits, with highs back in the 30s for the entire state through the weekend.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.