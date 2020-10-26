Vice President Pence campaigns on the Iron Range

As part of a final week push to try to become the first Republican presidential ticket in nearly 50 years to win Minnesota — and despite an outbreak of the coronavirus among several of Vice President Mike Pence’s top aides — the Trump campaign is sending Pence to Hibbing for a Monday afternoon rally at the Range Regional Airport.

It’s just the latest of several campaign swings through northern Minnesota for the Trump ticket. Pence spoke in Duluth in August, followed by the president a month later. He’s also campaigned in Bemidji, Minn. Two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., have also appeared in Duluth in recent months.

Despite all that attention, it appeared last week that Trump was walking back his long-stated goal of becoming the first Republican to carry Minnesota in nearly half a century. But now the campaign says it's putting a renewed focus on Minnesota in the last week before the election.

In addition to Pence’s appearance, Trump is also investing in a heavy TV commercial presence, along with staffers and volunteers on the ground.

Despite pullbacks Trump team says Minnesota still in its sights

Pence’s visit comes shortly after his chief of staff, Marc Short, and other key staff tested positive for COVID-19. The campaign said the vice president decided to continue campaigning after consulting with medical advisors and “in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

In advance of Pence’s visit to the Iron Range, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement saying “he won’t be able to defend this administration’s failed record on COVID-19 because it is indefensible.” So far, more than 2,300 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

Statewide polls have consistently shown Biden with a lead over the president. Four years ago Trump lost by fewer than 45,000 votes.

