New map lets Crow Wing County residents track snowplow progress

Residents in Crow Wing County in north-central Minnesota can now track where snowplows are on county roads during winter storms.

The web-based mapping tool, called "Where's My Snowplow,” uses GPS technology to track the county's 15 snowplows in real time and show their current locations. During a snow event, the map updates every five minutes.

The county’s goal is to try to provide better customer service to county residents and visitors, said Jory Danielson, highway department maintenance supervisor.

"We've been using the technology in house,” he said. “We've been watching the trucks, and it just kind of evolved, that this would be great if residents could also see these trucks and see the same map we are.”

The map can be accessed from the county website. It shows the location and direction of travel of each snowplow.

Danielson said residents could use the map to see if their road has been plowed yet before deciding whether to head to work or an appointment.

Danielson said if the map proves popular, they hope to build it into a downloadable app that shows whether each road has been cleared.