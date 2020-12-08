Gov. Tim Walz and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday are expected to lay out more details surrounding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota — part of a cascade of pandemic news this week.

The governor also plans to say if he’ll extend his current order banning in-person bar and restaurant service beyond Dec. 18. By week’s end, state public health leaders say evidence of an expected new wave of cases and hospitalizations originating from Thanksgiving holiday gatherings is likely to begin to surface.

Even as vaccinations near, the “hardest weeks” still lie ahead, Walz said Monday as he announced that Minnesota would trim its quarantine guidance for those who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 from 14 days down to seven to 10 days, per federal recommendations.

He urged Minnesotans to hang on. “We’re getting close here. Just dig deep. Wear the masks. Try not to gather outside your own family, and let’s get this thing done.”

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

4,005 deaths

356,152 positive cases, 314,138 off isolation

4.6 million tests, 2.7 million people tested (about 47 percent of the population)

11.1 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent or more concerning)

Brutal December

The latest Health Department data extended an already brutal December — 412 deaths reported in the first seven days, following more than 1,100 deaths in November. The pandemic death toll crossed 4,000 on Monday.

New hospital admissions continued to ebb from last Tuesday’s record. Still, hospitalizations remain high. Officials say more than 1,500 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19, with more than 350 needing intensive care.

The ebb in hospital admissions will ease some of the intense pressure on Minnesota hospitals. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, though, said analysts still expect caseloads to climb from Thanksgiving celebrations when people may have let down their guard.

While rolling back the quarantine recommendations presented a risk, Malcolm said officials hope that “by trimming off just the last few days when the risk is significantly lower … it will make people more likely to follow the guidance to the end” and get more people to comply.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 68,500 since the pandemic began, including nearly 37,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with nearly 28,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Virus surges across rural Minnesota

Central and northern Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases last month, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

After a spike in confirmed cases through much of November, all regions of the state have seen new case numbers plateau or start to fall in recent days.

Collectively, rural areas continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases per capita.

Deaths continue to be highest in greater Minnesota, although they’ve begun trending up slightly in the Twin Cities.

Latino cases climb

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Officials continue to plead with Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance, stay home if they don’t feel well and otherwise stay vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.

Developments around the state

Mayo Clinic suspending some southern MN clinic operations amid COVID

Mayo Clinic Health System says it is has temporarily suspended operations at its Belle Plaine clinic and will be temporarily suspending operations at the Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville clinics as of Monday.

The reason: the ongoing surge of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Suspensions are necessary to reallocate staff to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 surge,” the organization said.

The closures are expected to last six weeks. COVID-19 testing is still taking place at the Belle Plaine Clinic.

— MPR News Staff

Top headlines

Minnesota officials expected to detail COVID-19 vaccine plan: With the FDA poised to allow a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer to go to market, Minnesota’s plan is expected to focus on healthcare workers and residents of long-term care first.

As COVID-19 spreads in Minn. prisons, loved ones worry: Prisons have lowered their numbers and taken other measures to stem the virus’s spread. But that hasn’t been enough to stop deadly outbreaks in Minnesota and across the United States — and family members and advocates say state and federal governments haven’t done enough to keep their loved ones safe.

How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community: The rising COVID-19 cases are startling everywhere, but the rates in the Latino community in Minnesota and across the country are particularly alarming. Many Latinos work essential jobs that can't be done remotely and are more likely to be exposed to the virus. And those who are not authorized to be in the country are in a particular bind: They don’t qualify for government benefits that can be a financial lifeline for families struggling during the pandemic.

Minnesota ice fishing contests adapt amid pandemic: Large ice fishing contests — a beloved tradition of Minnesota winters for outdoor enthusiasts — are expected to be on hold or look completely different this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Cloud sidewalk chalk artist spreads joy with masked paintings: An artist in St. Cloud is spreading a little cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic through sidewalk chalk murals of classic paintings — with their famous subjects wearing masks.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.