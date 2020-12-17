Art Hounds: A holiday performance with soul

Penumbra Theatre’s Black Nativity is an annual tradition for Erin Kelly-Collins’ family. She is looking forward to the St. Paul theater’s virtual offering this Saturday: “Celebration of the Soul.” The hour-long concert is hosted by T. Mychael Rambo and Regina Marie Williams, and features Greta Oglesby, Dennis Spears, and Jamecia Bennett as they sing favorites from previous Black Nativity performances.

The show will stream live at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. The event is free, but registration is required, and all donations benefit Penumbra Theatre.

St. Cloud artist Karen Krey has been attending the Rock and Roll Christmas Spectacular for years. The show brings together musicians from across the state. This year is the show’s 16th, will be a virtual performance featuring an 8-piece band playing its takes on some classic holiday songs, along with humorous skits and stories.

The show runs Dec. 18-23. In past years, Krey says she’s found herself wishing she could share the fun concert with friends in other states. This year, she’s already sent them the link to the show.

The Zoom escape room "Professor Prank" by Solve Entertainment Escape Rooms of Duluth. Courtesy of Solve Entertainment Escape Rooms

Performer Robert Lee of Duluth was excited to share about a new escape room from local Solve Entertainment that was specifically designed for zoom. “Professor Prank” is audience-directed performance art-meets-puzzle room.

Groups connected over Zoom must direct actor Luke Moravec (aka Professor Prank) through a series of puzzles in order to pull the world’s best prank on his nemesis. Lee calls the experience fun and silly, adding “they use the technology in ways that is really fun and creative and can only be done through Zoom. This isn’t a game you can go play one day. It’s really meant for the online format.” Lee says it’s a great way to play together—separately—with friends from anywhere in the world.

A final note: Art Hounds will be off for the holidays, but we’ll be back with flair to share the arts in 2021. If there’s a Minnesota artist who is bringing you joy or a performance you’re looking forward to experiencing, please let us know here.