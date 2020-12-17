Minnesota’s attorney general sued two taverns Thursday for opening their doors to in-person service in defiance of restrictions from Gov. Tim Walz.

The new cases filed against Alibi’s Drinkery in Lakeville, Minn., and Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton, Minn., are in addition to the state’s intention to suspend the liquor licenses of both for two months.

They were among the restaurants to open this week despite ongoing orders to stay closed out of public health concerns during the pandemic. The restrictions on indoor service, which were set to expire Friday, will now run through Jan. 10, which hospitality industry officials will push some establishments out of business for good.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s actions seek to close the rogue operators during the indoor dining ban, force them to pay restitution and other penalties. He said their operations pose health risks and are unfair to businesses complying with the rules.

“I know it’s tough out there for businesses and employees and help is already on the way — but what these establishments are doing is wrong,” Ellison said in a news release. “Not just wrong in breaking the law — wrong in exposing their loved ones, their customers, their employees, their communities and potentially every Minnesotan to COVID-19. People will get sick, and some will die because they’re breaking the law.”

The Princeton bar owner, Joe Holtz, said he opened one of his three locations on Wednesday while keeping safety precautions in mind.

“We’re safe people. We do everything right. We mask up. We sanitize. We have laminated menus. We use all the right products for safety protocols. We do everything in our possible creation right,” Holtz said Thursday. “And you tell me I can’t let my people make money. You’re going to take livelihoods away from people at Christmas time?”

He said he couldn’t stay closed any longer.

“I’m done,” Holtz said. “I’m going to fight for my employees, my business, my life, my family.”

But the Princeton restaurant was closed Thursday after a visit from health inspectors who were accompanied by a police officer.

Alibi’s co-owner Lisa Monet Zarza told KARE 11 she expected to face sanctions that she intends to contest it.

"I put a big fat bullseye on our back for a reason, because I know they're going to come after every single business anyways, and I wanted to make sure I had thousands of supporters here," she said.