Warrant: Police were trying to catch Idd in illegal gun sale

Minneapolis police suspected Dolal Idd had a high-capacity pistol and other guns and were trying to arrest him before their confrontation last week at a gas station turned fatal, according to court documents filed Monday.

Police shot Idd, 23, Wednesday outside a Holiday at East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue . His death — the first police killing in the city since George Floyd’s death in May — has led to protests and scrutiny over how authorities searched his family’s home hours after Idd was killed.

A search warrant application made public Monday morning details what police say led them to try and apprehend Idd and reveals why law enforcement searched the Eden Prairie residence after the shooting.

Minneapolis police say its Community Response Team was using a confidential informant to buy a “Mac-10 high capacity pistol” from Idd. And police said the informant told them Idd had additional firearms at his residence — the same address shared by his father and several other family members.

Police say when they tried to arrest Idd Wednesday, he fired first and officers killed Idd when they returned fire. A body-camera video clip released the next day appeared to show shards of glass shattering outward from the car Idd was driving.

According to the warrant application, BCA crime scene personnel saw a "black and silver handgun between the suspect's body and the center console of the vehicle."

The warrant application also says the female passenger in the car with Idd identified herself as his girlfriend and said she only knew Idd by his nickname, “Bird.”

The warrant application was signed by an investigator at 12:13 a.m. Thursday and was approved by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is also presiding over the trial of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd. More than two hours later, at 2:20 a.m., a team of deputies arrived at the Idd household with guns drawn.

According to the warrant, police felt it was necessary to search the house before Idd's family learned of the death and could move or destroy evidence. No weapons were found at the house.

Activists and Idd’s relatives have condemned the raid and have questioned why family members were notified of Idd’s death only after they were roused from their sleep and placed in zip-tie handcuffs.

The warrant also said the gun sale would have been illegal and that Idd was not allowed to have firearms. Idd was convicted of two felonies related to theft and drugs. State law prohibits people with felonies on their record from owning firearms. He also has a weapons history. In 2018, police say Idd, then 21, fired a gun in his family’s basement while two younger children were sleeping on the same level, according to Southwest News Media.