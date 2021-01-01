Here’s what we know about the fatal police shooting outside a Minneapolis gas station

Most of what the public knows about the deadly police shooting of Dolal Idd, 23, comes from a 27-second clip from an officer body-camera video that Minneapolis police released Thursday.

City officials took the unprecedented step of releasing the footage less than 24 hours after the shooting, saying it was needed to further transparency and dispel rumors. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said his officers were responding to deadly force and that the video appears to show Idd shooting at police before they returned fire. But activists remain skeptical of that narrative and still have questions about what led to the tense encounter.

Bayle Gelle shows a photo of his son, Dolal Idd, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police Wednesday. Jon Collins | MPR News

The shooting set off protests and vigils, as well as renewed calls by some activists to abolish the police. It was the city’s first police killing since May 25, when Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for about nine minutes. Floyd’s killing, less than a mile from where Idd was shot, set off a worldwide movement focused on race and police brutality.

Here’s what we know so far about Wednesday’s shooting.

What happened?

Arradondo said officers were executing a traffic stop, which took place at the Holiday gas station at 36th Street East and Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis, as part of a “probable cause” weapons investigation. But he didn’t offer more specifics about it. A police spokesperson earlier said that the victim was suspected of a felony. Arradondo said after watching the video, he’s convinced that Idd shot at officers before they returned fire. Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, he said.

“Should the officers not react in a deadly force situation, and knowing that community members' lives were at stake as well?” Arradondo told reporters Thursday. “The officers are trained to protect community members' lives and their own."

A woman in the car with Idd was not injured, and neither were police.

What does the video show?

At the Holiday gas station parking lot, officers are heard ordering the driver of a white car to stop his vehicle and to put his hands up. The car keeps moving, but police SUVs box him in. A slowed-down version of the video released by police appears to show shards of glass from the white car's window shattering outward. More than a dozen shots then ring out.

Activists, along with family and friends of Idd, say they can't make out what is happening in the video. Police say this is the only video that the department will be releasing. The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident, is collecting other video.

On Friday, Minneapolis City Council Member Phillipe Cunningham called the killing a traumatic and painful end to the year, but said both the city and BCA were being as transparent as possible.

On Twitter, Cunningham said it appeared that Dolal "shot at police according to body cam footage, and lost his life as a result."

What led to the traffic stop?

Other than Arrodondo’s description of a “probable cause weapons investigation,” that’s still unclear. The body-camera clip that was released starts just as an officer jumps out of his vehicle and draws his gun. Arradondo said he didn’t know of any arrest warrant involved with the incident. Police say the officers were part of the “community response team,” which has been investigating a recent surge of carjackings in the city.

“It’s still extremely difficult to believe the police version of events,” said activist Nekima Levy Armstrong on Thursday night, shortly after the video was released. “All we’re asking for are basic answers to basic questions. Why did you pull the man over in the first place? When he tried to leave, why did you cattle him in? Why did you get all ready for some bloodshed?”

Why did the city release just one video?

Activists have accused city officials of releasing video evidence swiftly only when they believe it to side in favor of police. In most cases, the city asks the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to handle the investigation; the data becomes public after the investigation is completed. Mychal Vlatkovich, a spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey’s office, said Friday officials decided to release the footage, even while the BCA investigation is underway, to preserve public safety and dispel rumor.

“Of the video captured and available, the city provided the clearest footage in its possession,” Vlatkovich said.

Jill Oliveira, a spokesperson for the BCA, said Friday the agency will release the names of the officers “once initial interviews have taken place with incident participants and witnesses,” but she did not provide a timeframe. Oliveira said the video evidence will become public when the case is closed.

Who was Dolal Idd?

Wanja Kuria, 25, holds a Justice for Dolal Idd sign during a vigil Thursday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Idd, 23, was Somali American and lived in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. His father told the Sahan Journal that Idd was taking classes at Normandale College.

Idd “was a family man, loved by his folks and his friends. Only god knows the pain everyone is feeling today,” said Abdirahman Warsame, who organized a GoFundMe page to help pay for the family’s funeral costs.

According to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension records, Idd had been convicted of five misdemeanors and two felonies. Records show that he was jailed for possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit, theft, his involvement in a traffic accident, fleeing a police officer and giving a false name to a police officer. He was just finishing a three-year probation, his father said.

In an incident from 2018, police say Idd, then 21, fired a gun in his family’s basement while two younger children were sleeping on the same level, according to Southwest News Media.

His family is burying Idd on New Year’s Day, said Jaylani Hussein of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.